Sean Hannity's Seth Rich Obsession Just Cost Him An Advertiser

Cars.com is the first company to pull its ads in light of Sean Hannity pushing a conspiracy theory surrounding the death of a DNC staffer.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Cars.com on Wednesday pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity's Fox News program in light of his pushing a conspiracy theory surrounding the death of a DNC staffer.

Hannity peddled a theory that DNC staffer Seth Rich's murder was ordered by the Clintons in retaliation for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Police have said Rich's killing was a robbery gone wrong.

"Cars.com's media buy strategies are designed to reach as many consumers as possible across a wide spectrum of media channels," a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News when asked about Hannity's pushing the conspiracy theory.

"The fact that we advertise on a particular program doesn't mean that we agree or disagree, or support or oppose, the content. We don't have the ability to influence content at the time we make our advertising purchase. In this case, we've been watching closely and have recently made the decision to pull our advertising from Hannity," the company said.

Rich's brother sent a letter to Hannity's executive producer pleading with him to stop spreading the rumor. On Tuesday, Fox News retracted the story saying "the article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require from all our reporting."

On his show on Tuesday night, Hannity said he will stop talking about the theory "for now," but later implied that he will address the conspiracy theory again.

"Please do not interpret what I'm saying tonight to mean anything. Don't read into this," he told viewers Tuesday. "I promise you I'm not going to stop doing my job. To the extent of my ability, I am not going to stop trying to find the truth."

A spokesperson for Fox News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned!
Sean Hannity @seanhannity

BuzzFeed News has reached out to more than 50 companies that advertise on Hannity after he said he will continue to pursue the conspiracy theory.

A spokesperson for pharmaceutical company Pfizer declined to comment.

Sean Hannity Says That, For Now, He'll Stop Spreading Conspiracy Theories About Seth Rich On Fox News

https://www.buzzfeed.com/claudiakoerner/family-of-murdered-dnc-staffer-pleads-for-an-end-to?utm_term=.npNVN6A8w#.kiKMw4E8n

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

