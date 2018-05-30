The Russian Journalist Who Was Reported Shot And Killed Is, Well, Actually Alive

Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko is alive and well after reports that he was shot and killed Tuesday in Ukraine.
Babchenko's "murder" was reportedly a set up by Ukrainian police officials to catch the would-be assailant, according to multiple reports.
Initial reports indicated that Babchenko, 41, was shot in the back while in his home in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Kiev Police confirmed on Facebook that a journalist had been killed, saying that the man's wife had initially called after finding her husband covered in blood.
But then, on Wednesday, he showed up to a news conference with officials, where he apologized to his wife.
"Olechka, I am sorry, but there were no options here," Babchenko said. "I'm sorry for making you live through this. I've buried my own friends and colleagues many times myself."
The person who planned on assassinating Babchenko was identified and arrested by Ukrainian authorities, said Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, at the press conference where Babchenko appeared unharmed.
Gritsak said the person who planned the assassination was a Ukrainian citizen who was paid $40,000 and working with the Russian Federation. According to Grisak, there were 30 other potential targets for assassination but did not elaborate on who they were.
In one video, which aired during the press conference, the men planning to assassinate Babchenko are seen exchanging money. One man insists on counting it while the other waits. He counts bills before saying, “That’s it.”
After killing Babchenko, the assailant was planning on leaving the country. He would travel through a third country to the Russian Federation, Gritsak said.
Following reports of Babchenko's murder Tuesday, people spent the day remembering him and paying tribute to his memory.
Several reporters who had worked with his in the past shared memories, calling him a "firebrand journalist always critical of the Kremlin" and expressed dismay to news of his reported death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
