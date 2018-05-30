 back to top

The Russian Journalist Who Was Reported Shot And Killed Is, Well, Actually Alive

Arkady Babchenko's "murder" was a reportedly a set up by Ukrainian security services to catch the assailant.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko is alive and well after reports that he was shot and killed Tuesday in Ukraine.

Babchenko's "murder" was reportedly a set up by Ukrainian police officials to catch the would-be assailant, according to multiple reports.

Initial reports indicated that Babchenko, 41, was shot in the back while in his home in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Kiev Police confirmed on Facebook that a journalist had been killed, saying that the man's wife had initially called after finding her husband covered in blood.

But then, on Wednesday, he showed up to a news conference with officials, where he apologized to his wife.

"Olechka, I am sorry, but there were no options here," Babchenko said. "I'm sorry for making you live through this. I've buried my own friends and colleagues many times myself."

The person who planned on assassinating Babchenko was identified and arrested by Ukrainian authorities, said Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, at the press conference where Babchenko appeared unharmed.

Gritsak said the person who planned the assassination was a Ukrainian citizen who was paid $40,000 and working with the Russian Federation. According to Grisak, there were 30 other potential targets for assassination but did not elaborate on who they were.

In one video, which aired during the press conference, the men planning to assassinate Babchenko are seen exchanging money. One man insists on counting it while the other waits. He counts bills before saying, “That’s it.”

After killing Babchenko, the assailant was planning on leaving the country. He would travel through a third country to the Russian Federation, Gritsak said.

Following reports of Babchenko's murder Tuesday, people spent the day remembering him and paying tribute to his memory.

BREAKING: BABCHENKO LIVES. This is unbelievable. Arkady Babchenko lives! I’m at his apartment now and his neighbors are crying talking about him while the security service of Ukraine parades him in front of tv cameras. https://t.co/6NPw6ss4c8
Christ alive, they even set up a memorial plaque for him and now they have to take it down https://t.co/iPNiyXXQ3s
Several reporters who had worked with his in the past shared memories, calling him a "firebrand journalist always critical of the Kremlin" and expressed dismay to news of his reported death.

Babchenko has been a veteran war &amp; investigative reporter, lately was based &amp; working out of Kyiv. He was shot right next to his apartment. It is a 2nd high-profile assassination of a journalist in Ukraine in less than two years. My hands are really shaking typing this, sorry https://t.co/Y4vm9SQ5qY
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

