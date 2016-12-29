Obama Administration Punishes Russia For Email Hacks During The Election

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images ID: 10243931

The White House on Thursday announced a series of retaliation sanctions against Russia for meddling with the US election process — specifically hacking the emails of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman — including the expulsion of 35 Russian intelligence operatives.



The Obama administration will also levy sanctions against two Russian intelligence agencies, the GRU and the FSB, and shut down two Russian compounds in —one in Maryland, called Pioneer Point, and one in New York — used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes.

The operatives — some of whose names are here — and their families have 72 hours to leave the US.

It’s unclear, overall, what the sanctions against the intelligence agencies actually mean and how President-elect Donald Trump, who has been sympathetic to Russia, will handle the actions when he takes office Jan. 20. (Earlier this year, Congress missed a chance to prevent Trump from lifting any sanctions against Russia.)

A senior administration official said it would be “inadvisable” for Trump to reverse the actions when he takes office, adding that Russia’s interference is a “concern for all Americans,” regardless of their political affiliation,

“We have no reason to believe that Russia’s activities will cease,” he said. “I think it’s necessary to sustain these actions. We have every reason to believe that they will interfere with future elections around the world.”

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will consider retaliatory measures.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior,” Obama said in a statement.

US Rep. Paul Ryan, the speaker of the house and a Republican from Wisconsin, said, “Russia does not share America’s interests. In fact, it has consistently sought to undermine them, sowing dangerous instability around the world. While today’s action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia.”



And U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and the vice chairman of the senate intelligence committee, said, “The actions the President took today are an important step, but preventing Russia from interfering in our elections will require a sustained response from the next administration and from Congress. We are obligated to conduct a thorough, timely and bipartisan investigation.”

The Department of Homeland Security and The FBI also released the declassified full technical findings on “Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity” related to the election hacks.

Here’s some background:

The administration’s announcement comes after months of controversy related to the Russian government intervening in the November election to, according to the US intelligence community, help elect Trump.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed Russian involvement in the election. On Wednesday the president-elect dismissed possible sanctions, saying we should “get on with our lives.”

US intelligence officials said previously, in a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, that they are “confident” Vladimir Putin’s government was behind a series of hacks against Democratic institutions and operatives.

The Russian foreign ministry denied the allegations, instead accusing the White House of trying to fan “unprecedented anti-Russian hysteria.”



Trump’s communication director Sean Spicer on Thursday accused the left of trying to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s win but added that “if the US has clear proof of anybody interfering in our elections we should make that known.”

In the months leading up to November’s election, Clinton continued to accuse Russia of interfering with the election to help elect Trump. In September, she called out Trump for “urging the Russians to hack more.”

Earlier this month, the CIA concluded that Russia intervened in the election through a series of hacks to bolster Trump’s chances of winning, the Washington Post reported.

Trump’s transition team dismissed the CIA report and questioned the veracity of the agency. “These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” a statement released by Trump’s advisors said.

The president added Thursday that a number of US diplomats have experienced “an unacceptable level of harassment” in Moscow by Russian police over the past year.

