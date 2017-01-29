John Lewis Sat Down At Atlanta’s Airport And Demanded Answers About Detained Travelers

Several members of Congress visited airports in their home states on Saturday night, demanding information about travelers detained or refused entry to the US under President Trump’s refugee ban.
US Reps. John Lewis and Hank Johnson had arrived at the Atlanta airport demanding to know more about the number of travelers detained there.
Lewis is renowned for leading famous sit-in protests during the civil rights era, as well as on the floor of the House of Representatives for gun control.
“As far as we can tell there are no written protocols that have been issued to the Customs and Border Protection officers,” Johnson said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So they are kind of winging it, like we are winging it. And it puts them at a disadvantage because, of course, they have a job to do to keep up safe under normal conditions.”
“It is illegal, it is unconstitutional and it will be overturned,” Warren said in a video she posted to Twitter.
- White house official says Trump's immigration order will — and won't — affect green card holders.
- Protests erupted across the US on Saturday as the impact of Trump's executive order to restrict refugees from Muslim-majority nations set in.
- A US commando was killed in the first counter terrorism raid approved by President Donald Trump, the US military said on Sunday.
- A couple sent protesters at a Washington airport an order of pizza to show their appreciation, and the boxes were then turned into signs 🍕
