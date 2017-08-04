"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Has Been Convicted At His Securities Fraud Trial

Share On more Share On more

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was convicted on Friday on three of eight counts at his trial for securities fraud.



After five days of deliberations, the jury of seven women and five men convicted Shkreli of two counts of securities fraud for lying to investors of his failed hedge fund, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

He was acquitted of two counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.



Shkreli was charged with using the assets of new companies to pay off debts from his failed hedge fund, MSMB Capital Management. Prosecutors claimed that with regulators and auditors breathing down their necks, Shkreli and lawyer Evan Greebel used cash and stock from Retrophin — a publicly traded pharmaceutical company he founded in 2011 — to satisfy claims from his hedge fund investors.

Throughout it all, Shkreli was accused of doctoring financial reports to dupe investors and officials.

Shkreli was acquitted of defrauding Retrophin out of millions of dollars.

After the hearing Shkreli — who was accompanied by his lawyer — said he was "delighted" with the verdict and that he was acquitted of "the most important charges."

He went on to call his prosecution "a witch hunt of epic proportions."

Prior to his December 2015 arrest, Shkreli earned international attention for his actions unrelated to the fraud case, mostly because of his decision to raise the price of life-saving drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

Shkreli also has a brash social media presence, which led to his suspension from Twitter for harassing a Teen Vogue writer.

"There is an image issue that Martin and I will be discussing in the next days," his lawyer Benjamin Brafman said outside the courthouse following his client's conviction. "Some people skills don’t translate well."

Brafman said he expects Shkreli to be sentenced to little if any jail time — he faces a maximum of 20 years but the sentence will be based on the amount of money lost.

"Martin is going to continue to find and develop drugs for the treatment of rare diseases," Brafman said.



His five-week trial began with a complicated jury selection — hundreds of prospective jurors were dismissed as some referred to Shkreli as "the most hated man in America," "the fact of corporate greed," and "a snake." Ultimately after three days of jury selection, five men and seven women were picked.

Shkreli himself did not testify during the trial. In a Facebook post, he quoted Jay-Z lyrics to justify why he did not take the stand.

"Plead the fif when it comes to the fam im like a dog i dont speak but i understand," he wrote on July 24.