Pepsi Says It "Missed The Mark" With The Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad

Pepsi has removed its controversial advertisement featuring model and reality star Kendall Jenner, one day after it was released.

In the commercial, Jenner is seen walking away from a photo shoot to join a protest, where she bonds with a police officer by handing him a Pepsi.

People on social media pushed back, saying the advertisement was tone-deaf and that it appropriated the Black Lives Matter movement for commercial gain.

On Tuesday, Pepsi released a statement saying the advertisement clearly "missed the mark."

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Jenner's publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People began rejecting the advertisement Monday, with some saying it trivialized protests.