Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Says She Was Sexually Abused By Team Doctor

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman has said she was sexually abused by former USA Women Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, becoming the second member of the "Fierce Five" team that won gold in the London Olympics to accuse Nassar of abuse.

In an interview set to air Sunday, Raisman told CBS's 60 Minutes that she spoke to FBI investigators about Nassar following the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

The longtime USA Gymnastics physician has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of gymnasts and athletes, and faces more than 20 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, Nassar could be sentenced to life in prison.

He also pleaded guilty in July to federal child pornography charges after authorities found him in possession of thousands of images, including some with victims as young as 6 years old.

In a preview for the 60 Minutes interview, Raisman, who is now 23, does not detail the alleged sexual abuse by Nassar, but said she was first treated by him when she was 15. The three-time Olympic gold medalist goes on to say she is angry with how USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, dealt with the abuse.

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?" Raisman asks.



Last month, Raisman's former teammate McKayla Maroney said she was sexually abused by Nassar beginning when she was 13 years old.