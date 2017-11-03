New York Police Pursuing Criminal Sex Crime Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein could soon face his first criminal case stemming from his alleged sexual misconduct, with New York police on Friday telling reporters they have "an actual case" against the Hollywood mogul.
The case centers on Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta, who alleges the movie producer raped her twice in 2010.
NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce said during a press conference Friday that de la Huerta contacted authorities on Oct. 25 and "put forth a credible and detailed narrative." Authorities were also able to corroborate the allegations, he added.
"We have an actual case here, we're happy with where the investigation is right now," Boyce said, adding that detectives are still gathering evidence and that an arrest warrant would be needed since Weinstein is out of state.
De la Huerta told Vanity Fair Thursday that in one instance, Weinstein raped her after giving her a ride home from a bar. The second alleged rape also took place at her apartment in Tribeca.
"Immediately, when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair. “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid … It wasn’t consensual … It happened very quickly … He stuck himself inside me … When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.
Boyce said the victim was able to "articulate each and every movement of the crime: where she was, where they met, where this happened, and what he did."
A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said prosecutors are working with police.
“A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light," Joan Vollero said in a statement. "As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further.”
Representatives for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Los Angeles police have also opened an investigation against Weinstein after an Italian actor filed a report alleging the producer sexually assaulted her in her hotel room in 2013. The department is also investigating Weinstein for a report of a misdemeanor lewd conduct in 2015.
Weinstein also faces sex crime investigations in London.
