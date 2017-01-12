Natalie Portman Was Paid Three Times Less Than Ashton Kutcher For Their 2011 Movie

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” Portman told the magazine. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”
“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she said. “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”
“I don’t think women and men are more or less capable,” she said. “We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”
Messages to Portman’s publicist for additional comment were not immediately returned.
Portman joins a growing list of female celebrities who have spoken out about the pay gap in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Patricia Arquette.
“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself,” Lawrence said in 2015. “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn’t want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don’t need. “
