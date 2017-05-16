Sections

Miss USA Would Like To Change Her Answer About Affordable Health Care

“Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege,” the newly crowned Miss USA said Tuesday, clarifying her comments from Sunday's pageant.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The newly-crowned Miss USA clarified comments she made during Sunday's pageant, telling Good Morning America on Tuesday that affordable health care is a right and that she's privileged to have it through her employer.

Kara McCullough, from Washington, DC, was crowned Miss USA Sunday night. She is a scientist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

On Sunday, when Julianna Hough, the pageant's host, asked the 25-year-old contestant if if affordable health care is a right or a privilege for all Americans, McCullough responded, "I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege."

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.

"As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see firsthand that to have health care, you need to have jobs," McCullough responded. "We need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs."

McCullough's response drew backlash, with some people calling her answer ignorant.

When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA
When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA

On Tuesday, McCullough responded by changing her answer, saying she's clarifying that she is privileged to have healthcare provided to her through her job.

"I just want people to see where I was coming from," she said. "Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege."

"I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right," she said. "I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide."

"I am privileged to have health care. I do believe it should be a right. - @MissUSA 2017 Kára McCullough "clarifies… https://t.co/ZjIh1eEH0y

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

