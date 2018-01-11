People Are Like WTF After Megyn Kelly Said Some Women Want To Be Fat-Shamed

Megyn Kelly told viewers Thursday morning that some women want to be fat-shamed in order to reach their fitness goals because "it works."

Kelly was interviewing fitness blogger Maria Kang on Megyn Kelly Today on how she stays motivated to work out while working full time and raising three kids.

In 2013, Kang was caught up in a controversy after she posed for a photo with her three children, showing off her toned body under the caption, "What's your excuse?" At the time, she was accused of fat-shaming other mothers.

On Thursday she was a guest on Kelly's morning show to say that she's now taking a softer approach to fitness and wants to inspire other moms to work out.

“Some of us want to be shamed,” Kelly said. “When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, 'If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, "Where you going, fat ass?"’ And it works!”

Kelly suggested Kang parlay "the shaming thing into a professional business."