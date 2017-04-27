That Massive Investigation Into Soccer Corruption Is Still Alive And, Well, Kicking

The president of Guam's Football Association pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of wire fraud and one count of not reporting a foreign account as part of a massive and ongoing investigation into professional soccer.

Richard Lai's guilty plea is part of a sprawling criminal case that generated enormous global publicity when it first emerged in late spring, 2015, has been relatively quiet for some time. That fueled widespread speculation that the case was winding down and was no longer an active investigation, particularly given the change in Attorney General under the new Trump Administration.

But Thursday’s plea suggests that, in fact, the probe has continued, albeit very quietly. Prior to this week, the last time a new defendant was charged in the case was more than a year ago, in March 2016, when Colombian Miguel Trujillo pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and tax fraud.

In a federal courtroom in Brooklyn on Thursday, Lai said he accepted bribes amounting to $100,000 in 2011 from a candidate for the FIFA presidency in return for his support and vote as president of the Guam Football Association. (The candidate was ultimately suspended from FIFA for giving bribes to someone else so he never completed candidacy.)

Lai said he never disclosed receiving $100,000 — which came from an account in Qatar and was deposited to Lai's bank in the Philippines — despite knowing that the candidate was being investigated by FIFA at the time.

Lai's guilty plea takes the case to another region of the world, Asia, which has not been scrutinized until now.

Lai also said he also received more than $850,000 in bribes between 2009 and 2014 from a member of Kuwait Football Association to use his influence to advance the interests of the Kuwaiti official, including helping the Kuwaiti official identify other members of the Asian Football Confederation to whom they could offer bribes. The bribes were masked as payments to hire a coach for Guam — but Lai said the money was ultimately deposited in his personal account.

Periodically Lai said he would ask for more money "for coaches," and he would receive wire transfers.

"'Coach' was code for payment, for me personally," Lai said in court. "I never used those funds to pay for a coach for Guam ... I kept it for myself and never told anyone."

The wider investigation into FIFA, which took years to develop, had not touched those issues before.

Lai abused his position as a member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance committee, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Bridget Rohde said in a statement.

"The defendant abused the trust placed in him as a soccer official in order to line his own pockets, and now he will be held to account," Rohde's statement reads.

Neither prosecutors nor Lai named the individual who paid the $100,000 bribe, but it would appear that person is Mohammed Bin Hammam, a Qatari billionaire who ran for FIFA's presidency in 2011. Bin Hammam, a construction magnate long linked to the Qatari royal family, was suspended just days before the June 2011 election following allegations he had helped pay a total of $1 million in bribes to FIFA voters from Caribbean countries. The bribes, amounting to $40,000 cash per voter, were handed out in brown envelopes at a soccer association meeting in Trinidad a month earlier.



Bin Hammam, who had been president of the Asian Football Confederation and a member of FIFA's powerful Executive Committee, was initially barred from soccer for life, but that sentence was later overturned by the Court for Arbitration of Sport. He has, however, remained outside the sport since then.

In 2014, a series of reports in the Sunday Times based on a trove of Asian Football Confederation emails, indicated he may have paid bribes amounting to millions of dollars to dozens of FIFA officials around the world over several years.

Bin Hammam also lobbied for Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup, which beat out bids by the US, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. There has been widespread speculation that the voting for that honor was rigged, with critics pointing to the inadequate infrastructure in Qatar, as well as its inhospitable climate. FIFA launched an internal investigation of the bidding for the 2022 World Cup, as well as the 2018 World Cup, which went to Russia, but found no evidence of corruption by either winning country.