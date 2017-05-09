Government Watchdog Groups Say Congressman's FOIA Letters Set "A Troubling Precedent"

A group of government watchdogs sent a letter to Congressman Jeb Hensarling Tuesday afternoon urging him to rescind the letters he sent government agencies informing them about Freedom of Information guidelines.



Hensarling, a Republican from Texas, sent letters in April to the heads of several federal agencies the House Financial Services Committee oversees, declaring that communications and documents produced between the two offices will remain in the committee's control and will not be considered "agency records" — therefore exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests.



Twenty organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Project on Government Oversight, and the Campaign Legal Center, signed on to a letter calling Hensarling's actions "a troubling precedent."

"We respectfully remind you that FOIA requires agencies to release agency records upon request unless they fall within the scope of one of the nine exemptions provided in the law and the agency reasonably foresees that disclosure would harm an interest provided by that exception," the letter reads.

Last week, BuzzFeed News first reported Hensarling's letter was sent to the Treasury Department. BuzzFeed News on Monday reviewed letters sent to an additional 11 agencies from the Financial Services Committee.



The organizations' letter responds to Hensarling's note to the Treasury Department, "but the principles apply across the board," Elizabeth Hempowicz, Project on Government Oversight's General Counsel, told BuzzFeed News.

Hempowicz said BuzzFeed News's story created outrage in the open government community, which led to the organizations drafting the joint letter.

The letter tackles two separate distinction of records, Hempowicz said, the first one being communication between the committee and government agencies.

"There’s a legal grey area on whether they are agency or congressional records," Hempowicz said. "Without litigation or changes in the law, it’s hard to say definitively whether it’s okay for him to claim congressional records on all communications."

The second set of records the letters addresses are recrods created or complied by the government agency in response to communication with the committee.

Past court decisions say "if something originates in the agency, it's the agency's record," Hempowicz said.

Read the letter: