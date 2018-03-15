Florida Sheriff's Office Releases Surveillance Video Of Armed School Officer During The Parkland Massacre

The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released video of the armed school resource deputy who was criticized for his actions during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.



A judge ordered the release of the video footage of Scot Peterson. Peterson's lawyer has said the former officer "is confident that his actions on that day were appropriate under the circumstances" and that video and eyewitness testimony "will exonerate him of any sub-par performance."

"The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination," the Sheriff's office said Thursday.

"In accordance with Florida law, we are prohibited from discussing any other details of the IA investigation until the case has concluded."

