Dashcam Video Allegedly Shows Sheriff's Deputies Searching A Woman's Vagina For 11 Minutes

An attorney in Texas has released a dashcam video that he says shows sheriff's deputies forcibly searching a woman's vagina for 11 minutes on the side of a road.

Sam Cammack released the video of his client, Charnesia Corley, on Monday after charges filed against two Harris County sheriff's deputies involved in the search were dropped, calling the body cavity search "rape by cop."

The video stems from a June 2015 traffic stop in which the sheriff's deputies said they smelled marijuana on Corley and demanded a body search, Cammack, told BuzzFeed News.

Corley — a 20-year-old college student at the time — had been pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign. But after not finding marijuana in the car, deputies instructed Corley to remove her pants in order to conduct a body-cavity search in the parking lot where she was pulled over, according to a 2016 lawsuit filed against Harris County, claiming her constitutional rights were violated.

When Corley protested against being searched, "deputies forcibly threw Ms. Corley to the ground, while she was still handcuffed, pinned her down with her legs spread apart, threatened to break her legs, and without consent penetrated her vagina in a purported search for marijuana," the lawsuit, which remains ongoing, states.

"She pulled my pants down, and then told me to bend over," Corley told CNN in 2015. "So, you know, I kind of hesitated...so I bent over, and she proceeded to stick her fingers in me."



One of the deputies can be heard in the video telling a passenger who was already in custody, "Oh, we are going to find something, even if we have to put our hands on her."

Corley was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. But Cammack told BuzzFeed News the officers never found marijuana on Corley, and the charges were eventually dropped.



The grainy video, in which Corley is partially blocked by a car door, does not show the alleged penetration, but it does show her on the ground for about 11 minutes.