The Police Dashcam Video Of Philando Castile's Fatal Shooting Has Been Released

Newly released dashcam video of a fatal shooting in Minnesota last year shows police officer Jeronimo Yanez firing seven gunshots seconds after Philando Castile told him he had a firearm.



The dashcam footage was part of a case file the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released on Tuesday — four days after Yanez was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the shooting.

In July 2016, Yanez pulled over Castile — a 32-year-old beloved nutrition worker at a public school — for a broken brake light. After a minute, the officer pulled out his firearm and fatally shot Castile seven times.

Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was also in the car and used Facebook to live stream the graphic aftermath of the shooting, saying that Castile was reaching for his wallet and ID when the officer shot.

In the dashcam video, Yanez tells Castile he pulled the car over for a broken brake light. He then asks Castile for his insurance. While Yanez inspects Castile's insurance card, Castile is heard saying, "Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me."

"Okay, don't reach for it," Yanez responds.

"I'm not pulling it out," Castile responds. Yanez then repeated for Castile to not pull out his firearm as he reached toward his belt, unholstered his gun, and pointed it toward the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Yanez again tells Castile not to reach toward the gun, and Castile can be heard saying that he is not.

Yanez then fired seven shots into the vehicle, fatally striking Castile.

"You just killed my boyfriend," Reynolds, Castile's girlfriend, is heard yelling, as Yanez screams "fuck" several times.

Several other officers then arrive to the scene, pull Castile out of the car and begin administering CPR. Yanez walks off-screen but the dashcam microphone keeps recording as he recounts what happened to another police officer.

"It was just getting hanky, he was staring straight ahead, I was getting fucking nervous," he said. "I told him to get his fucking hand off his gun."

Yanez was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter last week. The jury was shown the dashcam video during the trial. Shortly after the verdict, the city of St. Anthony Village announced that Yanez will no longer serve as a police officer and will not return to active duty.

"The City of St. Anthony has concluded that the public will be best served if Officer Yanez is no longer a police officer in our city," the statement reads.

Yanez's attorney, Earl Gray, told the jury of five women and seven men during the trial that his client "did what he had to do."

Castile looked like a man who robbed a convenience store four days prior, and Castile ignored the officer's orders and reached for his gun because he was high on marijuana, Gray said.

During the trial, prosecutor Jeff Paulsen said that Yanez never saw Castile's gun and asked the jury to think about what would have happened if the officer had stepped back to better assess the situation when Castile said he was carrying a gun.