Sponsors Withdrew Funding From "Julius Caesar" For Depicting A Trump Lookalike's Assassination

At least two sponsors have pulled their support from an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar , amid controversy that the play depicts the assassination of a Donald Trump lookalike.

The New York City production is put on as part of the Public Theater's "Shakespeare in the Park" series — an annual event in Central Park.

The play has been in previews since May 23 and is scheduled to open Monday for a week of performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

In the play the role of Caesar is played by a Donald Trump lookalike, who meets his end after being stabbed to death by women and minorities.

Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, is played by an actress with a heavy Slavic accent, similar to Melania Trump's.



“Its depiction of a petulant, blondish Caesar in a blue suit, complete with gold bathtub and a pouty Slavic wife, takes onstage Trump-trolling to a startling new level,” the New York Times wrote in its review of the play.



According to the Times review, the play's set design and costumes also reflect current events, including the use of pussy hats — the knitted, pink beanies with cat ears worn by thousands of women at January's Women's March.

Many, including Donald Trump Jr. , have criticized the play claiming it promotes violence against the president .

