Allison Mack Will Be Released From Jail After She Was Charged For Being Involved In A Secret Sex Trafficking Cult

Share On more Share On more

Allison Mack , the Smallville actor who prosecutors accused of being involved in an alleged secret sex trafficking cult , was released from jail on Tuesday on $5 million bond.

Mack's parents, Melinda and Jonathan Mack, put up their Los Alamitos, California home to help secure bond. Mack, 35, also put up the property she owns.

Mack has pleaded not guilty.

Under the conditions of her release, Mack will be under house arrest and will need to apply with pre-trial services before she travels to her lawyer's offices in Manhattan and for future court appearances in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

Judge Viktor Pohorelsky told Mack that she is not to associate with anyone — past or present — from the alleged self-help group NXIVM, which authorities said was led by Keith Raniere.

Mack and Rainere have both been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. They face a minimum 15 years in prison and could potentially receive life if convicted.



“In other words basically avoid anyone you know who has associated in any way with NXIVM. Do you understand?” Pohorelsky said.

Mack responded that she agreed.

Melinda Mack didn't comment to reporters when she left the courthouse. She was escorted to a waiting car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.