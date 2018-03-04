A Florida Teacher Has Been "Removed From The Classroom" After Reports She Hosted A White Supremacist Podcast

A Florida middle school teacher is being investigated by her employer after reports she hosted a white supremacist podcast and used Twitter to share anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and suggest that Muslims be eradicated from the planet.

HuffPost first reported Saturday that Dayanna Volitich, a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School, used the pseudonym "Tiana Dalichov" to secretly host a podcast titled Unapologetic, in which she recently argued that some races are smarter than others.

The Citrus County School district issued a statement that Volitich "has been removed from the classroom" while its human resources department conducts an investigation.

According to the description of Unapologetic's pilot episode on TuneIn, an online audio streaming service, the podcast aims to cut "through the myths and misconceptions of the modern cultural and political jungle" and "covers taboo topics that will take you on a ride you'll ever be able to forget."

In a recent episode of the podcast, "Dalichov" identified herself as a public schoolteacher and prided herself on bringing her beliefs into the classroom.

In the Feb. 26 episode, she said she "had a couple of instances where parents were concerned," including a parent who emailed her school's principal to express worry that she was "injecting political bias" in her teaching.

She said on the podcast that when the principal confronted her about the parent's email, she lied, saying it was untrue.

"She believed me and backed off," she said.