38 Of The Funniest Tweets About The Incredibly Bizarre Trump-Turnbull Phone Call

1. If you missed the fact that The Washington Post published the full transcript of the phone call on January 28 between US president Donald Trump and Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull...well, strap in because you're in for a ride.
2. The phone call opens with Trump asking about champion Australian golfer Greg Norman.
3.
4.
5. The headline news has focused on the following exchange, which involves Trump seemingly learning of Australia's refugee policies for the first time.
6. It's instructive that someone like Trump, known for his hardened views towards immigrants, was shocked at Australia's brutal bipartisan approach to offshore detention.
7. Fortunately for Turnbull, the Australian public will probably lap it up.
8. Trump was obviously not beyond parody.
9.
10. At one point, Trump says the refugees in "prison" (which is a very interesting word to use, don't you think?) aren't exactly going to "work for the local milk people".
11. Say what now?
12. Who — or what — the fuck were the "local milk people"?
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. But honestly, is Trump OK?
22. Because further on, Turnbull needed to remind him of some basic geography.
23. And yet, here we are: Trump making a solid, logical point about Australia putting refugees in offshore detention camps.
24.
25.
26. OF COURSE. OF BLOODY COURSE, KEVIN BLOODY RUDD SHOWED UP ON CNN.
27.
28. Everyone had their favourite bit.
29.
30. Trump got it.
31.
32. This is the very real way that the phone call ended.
33. It was then time to decide who actually came out on top in a phone call about trading refugees.
34. The transcript left political journalists stunned.
35. Although, some could see the silver lining.
36. Well, this is just the most silver of linings.
37. The Donald-Malcolm show rolls on, in weird and crazy fucking ways tbh.
38. The whole thing is too weird to be believed.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.