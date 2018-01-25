Twitter Says Only About 1% Of Bots That Apparently Messed With Brexit Were Actually Russian

Twitter has said it believes only 1% of the bots unearthed during an influential university study into Brexit were actually Russian.

In a letter addressed to UK legislators trying to uncover the extent of any Russian meddling in the 2016 EU referendum, Twitter largely dismissed the relevance of a City University study which found 13,000 bots tweeting about Brexit.

Nick Pickles, head of policy for Twitter in the UK, said the bots weren't evidence of direct Russian interference in the referendum, or through a Moscow-linked organisation known as the Internet Research Agency.

"In reviewing the accounts identified by City University, we found that 1% of the accounts in the dataset were registered in Russia," Pickles said in his letter to the Commons digital culture, media and sport committee.

"While many of the accounts identified by City University were in violation of the Twitter rules regarding spam, at this time, we do not have sufficiently strong evidence to enable us to conclusively link them with Russia or indeed the Internet Research Agency."

It's the second time Twitter has responded to UK MPs to play down the idea Russia had used the social media platform to affect the outcome of the Brexit referendum.

And for the second time the committee's chair Damian Collins hit back with a reply asking more questions about Twitter's efforts to uncover the truth.