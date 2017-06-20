Tweets Have Been Deleted From Accounts Of Ministers Facing Possible Contempt Charges

Share On more Share On more

In the latest development to the court proceedings which could threaten the Coalition's slim majority, tweets posted by senior MPs in which they criticised Victorian judges have been scrubbed from their Twitter timelines.

Human services minister Alan Tudge (top left), assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar (top right) and science minister Greg Hunt have been hauled before a Victorian court after the trio criticised judges while hearing an appeal last week.

In a hearing last Friday Commonwealth solicitor general Stephen Donaghue, representing the senior MPs, said that the men withdrew comments they'd made about judges previously published in The Australian.



The MPs had criticised the judges for comments they'd made in relation to the Anzac Day terror plotter Sevdet Ramadan Besim, whose case remains before the Victorian Court of Appeal.

Donaghue told the court, the MPs now withdrew their comments and expressed regret for making them while the appeal was ongoing.

In the wake of the court hearing, BuzzFeed News can report that tweets were removed from the accounts of Tudge and Sukkar.