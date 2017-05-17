Netflix Replied To The Prime Minister About An Old AF Meme And It's Done

Remember back in 2015 and that adorable meme "Netflix and Chill"?
Even back then there were a lot of people who didn't know "Netflix and chill" was 100% about having some sex.
Well, Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was on 97.3FM Brisbane radio with Bianca, Terry & Bob on Wednesday and this happened...
Ready?
Yep.
"Yes, yes we do. Yep."
Netflix didn't have the heart to break it to him.
You do you Malc.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.