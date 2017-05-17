Sections

Netflix Replied To The Prime Minister About An Old AF Meme And It's Done

"You do you Malc".

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Remember back in 2015 and that adorable meme "Netflix and Chill"?

imgur.com

Even back then there were a lot of people who didn't know "Netflix and chill" was 100% about having some sex.

i don't think my high school knows what
🥀 @uncleanxspirit

i don't think my high school knows what "netflix and chill" means

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was on 97.3FM Brisbane radio with Bianca, Terry & Bob on Wednesday and this happened...

Dan Peled / AAPIMAGE

Ready?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

Yep.

PMO

"Yes, yes we do. Yep."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC Television

Netflix didn't have the heart to break it to him.

Twitter

You do you Malc.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com / Via giphy.com

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

