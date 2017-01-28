Trump Pledges To Honour Obama’s Australian Refugee Deal, Source Says

Trump reassured Turnbull during a phone call on Sunday the landmark deal made last year under President Obama would be honoured.
It’ll see hundreds of refugees, mostly Iranians and Iraqis, currently living in Australia’s controversial offshore detention network on Manus Island and Nauru resettled in the United States.
The news came as Trump’s executive order on immigration saw the country’s entire refugee program suspended and a 90-day ban put in place for citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Last November, Turnbull announced that he had struck a deal with President Obama to resettle the more than 1,000 refugees on Manus Island and Nauru in the United States.
“It is a one-off agreement. It will not be repeated. It is only available to those currently in the regional processing centres. It will not be available to any persons who seek to reach Australia in the future,” Turnbull said.
Since then US officials have reportedly been in Australia screening the refugees claims.
On Sunday, Trump and Turnbull’s phone conversation went for 25 minutes. It’s understood both leaders spent time talking about their shared interest in stopping illegal migration.
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.