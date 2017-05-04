Here’s Everything That Happened On Turnbull And Trump’s Very Spiffy First Date

“Big day,” Trump told Turnbull.
“Big day,” repeated Turnbull.
A reporter asked Trump about whether they remained friends and he said yeah, sure, mentioning champion golfer Greg Norman who’d helped set up a phone call between the pair before Trump was elected.
“We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have,” Trump said.
“Greg Norman is here today, a friend of ours”
“We’re not babies,” Trump said.
Turnbull laughed awkwardly, adding, “Young at heart”.
“We had a very very good call. That was a little bit of fake news,” Trump said.
“It’s always good to win a vote in the Congress, or the parliament as we call it,” Turnbull said. “I got to say, it’s always satisfying to win a vote when people predict you’re not going to win it too.”
“So keep at it, it’s great.”
The statement will likely raise a few eyebrows in Australia, where Turnbull has been accused by opposition parties of wanting to privatize the country’s healthcare system.
He then joked about donations he’d made to Murdoch over the years.
“I’ve been contributing to for years through Rupert,” Trump said.
“Every year he’d send me this letter – ‘Could you please give money?’ I’d say, ‘What do I have to do with that, Rupert?’ And I’d just keep sending him money, money.
“And now I realize, that was money well-spent.”
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.