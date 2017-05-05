Here's Everything That Happened On Turnbull And Trump's Very Spiffy First Date

The eyes of the world fell on a little, curtained room on a decommissioned aircraft carrier on Friday to see if US President Donald Trump had patched things up with key ally and fellow former businessman Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Due to his time basking in the glow of the Republican House victory on healthcare, Trump was running several hours late. But that didn't stop them having a wonderful face-to-face meeting.
"Big day," Trump told Turnbull.
"Big day," repeated Turnbull.
A reporter asked Trump about whether they remained friends and he said yeah, sure, mentioning champion golfer Greg Norman who'd helped set up a phone call between the pair before Trump was elected.
"We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have," Trump said.
“Greg Norman is here today, a friend of ours"
Trump went on to talk about healthcare. Just hours after the bill passed to start dismantling Obamacare, Trump praised Australia's public universal healthcare system.
But when asked about the pair's fateful second phone call earlier this year, Trump said some of the reporting of the fiery exchange was "exaggerated" and "fake news".
"We're not babies," Trump said.
Turnbull laughed awkwardly, adding, "Young at heart".
"We had a very very good call. That was a little bit of fake news," Trump said.
The two were set to attend a dinner commemorating the WWII Battle of the Coral Sea. Asked to give his thoughts about the battle, Trump replied, "That was some battle. That was a very important battle for both of us."
It appeared the first date had gone well!
It was a raging success for all, with both tuxedo'd men retreating to a ballroom for dinner and drinks.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
