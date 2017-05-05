Here's Everything That Happened On Turnbull And Trump's Very Spiffy First Date

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

The eyes of the world fell on a little, curtained room on a decommissioned aircraft carrier on Friday to see if US President Donald Trump had patched things up with key ally and fellow former businessman Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"Big day," Trump told Turnbull.



"Big day," repeated Turnbull.

A reporter asked Trump about whether they remained friends and he said yeah, sure, mentioning champion golfer Greg Norman who'd helped set up a phone call between the pair before Trump was elected.

"We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have," Trump said.



“Greg Norman is here today, a friend of ours"