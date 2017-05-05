Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Here's Everything That Happened On Turnbull And Trump's Very Spiffy First Date

"We're not babies."

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

The eyes of the world fell on a little, curtained room on a decommissioned aircraft carrier on Friday to see if US President Donald Trump had patched things up with key ally and fellow former businessman Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Due to his time basking in the glow of the Republican House victory on healthcare, Trump was running several hours late. But that didn't stop them having a wonderful face-to-face meeting.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

"Big day," Trump told Turnbull.

"Big day," repeated Turnbull.

A reporter asked Trump about whether they remained friends and he said yeah, sure, mentioning champion golfer Greg Norman who'd helped set up a phone call between the pair before Trump was elected.

"We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have," Trump said.

“Greg Norman is here today, a friend of ours"

Trump went on to talk about healthcare. Just hours after the bill passed to start dismantling Obamacare, Trump praised Australia's public universal healthcare system.

Karen Middleton @KarenMMiddleton

"I shouldn't say this to my great friend from Australia because you have better healthcare than we do.": Pres. Trump on repealing Obamacare

Reply Retweet Favorite

But when asked about the pair's fateful second phone call earlier this year, Trump said some of the reporting of the fiery exchange was "exaggerated" and "fake news".

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

"We're not babies," Trump said.

Turnbull laughed awkwardly, adding, "Young at heart".

"We had a very very good call. That was a little bit of fake news," Trump said.

The two were set to attend a dinner commemorating the WWII Battle of the Coral Sea. Asked to give his thoughts about the battle, Trump replied, "That was some battle. That was a very important battle for both of us."

@workmanalice Brothers
idiot sandwich ❮ ❯ @Jarred1337

@workmanalice Brothers

Reply Retweet Favorite

It appeared the first date had gone well!

That's the look my cat gives me when I walk on her doing a poo
neggy gearo @bortofdarkness

That's the look my cat gives me when I walk on her doing a poo

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was a raging success for all, with both tuxedo'd men retreating to a ballroom for dinner and drinks.

@bortofdarkness
Reid Parker @ReidParker_

@bortofdarkness

Reply Retweet Favorite


Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With AUNews