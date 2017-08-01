Meet The Four "Rebels" Who Could Deliver Marriage Equality To Australia

Tim, Trevor, Warren and Trent are four people you're going to hear A LOT about in the next few weeks, as there'll be another crack at legalising marriage equality in Australia.

They are the four blokes the media has dubbed the "marriage rebels" for their recent push to bring on a free vote on marriage equality which could come to a head as early as next Tuesday.

There has been widespread speculation that if the Coalition party room sticks to the government's failed plebiscite policy, Tim Wilson, Trevor Evans and Trent Zimmerman - proudly gay men - could join with Warren Entsch, Labor and crossbenchers to trigger a marriage equality vote on the floor of the parliament.

If that extraordinary event was to occur, the men would risk damaging their political standing within the party in an effort to pass marriage equality by the end of this month.



(Quick note: Another crucial player in the "ambush" would be senator Dean Smith. But because Smith is in the Senate, he wouldn't be part of a dramatic move in the lower house. You can listen to our podcast interview with senator Smith about marriage equality here.)

So who are the rebels?