The Former Prime Minister Is Now Ripping Off Donald Trump To Undermine The Current Prime Minister

#MAWA?!?!

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has launched his own manifesto and slogan ripped off of US president Donald Trump in his latest bid to undermine his successor Malcolm Turnbull.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Abbott, who was dumped as prime minister by his colleagues in 2015 in favour of the more popular Turnbull, has been hanging around as a backbench MP and standard bearer for the conservative wing of the Liberal party.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Despite returning the Liberal party to government last year, Turnbull's poll numbers have sagged and conservative MPs have started talking about replacing him.

Dan Himbrechts / AAPIMAGE

On Tuesday, Abbott stepped up to the plate in one of the most openly defiant moves against Turnbull, posting a "manifesto" to the front page of his personal website.

Tony Abbott

It included a new slogan, "Make Australia Work Again", which we can all agree is not just petty but like a budget supermarket knock off of Donald Trump.

Abbott's six point "manifesto" flies in the face of the policies of the more moderate prime minister Turnbull, including the controversial idea to restrict immigration numbers in order to deal with Australia's spiralling housing crisis.

There's also policies to introduce "shoot-to-kill" for police officers and the scrapping of Australia's independent Human Rights Commission.

During a speech to a conservative think tank to launch the manifesto on Tuesday, Abbott warned Turnbull and senior ministers against compromising with the opposition and the Senate's crossbench.

Comedic! Tony Trump declares war on his own party w manifesto he didn't have the courage to deliver as PM,then bans media from today's event
Laura Jayes @ljayes

Comedic! Tony Trump declares war on his own party w manifesto he didn't have the courage to deliver as PM,then bans media from today's event

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The risk with compromises designed to end policy wars is that the war doesn't actually end, the battleground just shifts, and in the meantime, principles have become negotiable, and the whole political spectrum has moved in the wrong direction," Abbott said.

His Trumpian turn comes against the backdrop of widespread unease within Turnbull's parliamentary party after a senior moderate MP was caught bragging that the government would bring about gay marriage sooner rather than later.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

