As the news broke that the Duchess of Cambridge had gone into labour this morning, the world's media took the emergency axe to the glass marked "royal baby"

Straight out the gate, the Press Association speculated about just how fast Catherine could push out the little tyke. Apparently, many mothers report "a speedier delivery third time around".

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent were asking the big questions.

Unsuspecting couple have new baby - and find the world’s press waiting outside.

On the ground, an unsuspecting couple emerged from the same hospital where the royal baby was being delivered and were met with hundreds of reporters and cameras pointed right at them.

It's hour four of #royalbaby watch and This Morning has done a segment where they guess the sex of the baby through a psychic banana and this is all perfectly normal https://t.co/CNoHgxSLv0

It then got even weirder. ITV's This Morning did a feature where they cut up a so-called "psychic banana" to work out whether the baby was going to be a boy or a girl.

Just to reiterate, yes this was a moment of British television. Yes, this actually really happened.

Amazingly, it got weirder as the banana was right.

CBS News deleted its "official royal baby proclamation" tweet but you can't delete live TV

Meanwhile, America's CBS This Morning (different show, this one did not feature a banana) came back from an ad break with footage of a town crier, which it claimed was "the official proclamation" outside the hospital.

"How about that for a birth announcement?" CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell said in the video, which has since been deleted from Twitter. "That’s the way they do it there."



Unfortunately it's not. Not even close.