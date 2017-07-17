The Prime Minister Just Held A Press Conference With Masked Soldiers And It Was Nuts

Share On more Share On more

On Monday, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull paid a visit to Sydney's Holsworthy army barracks to announce new powers for the military to be deployed during terror situations.

Like any good military photo op, Turnbull's announcement was full of pointing at intimidating-looking weapons, while soldiers, who were masked to remain anonymous, mingled in the background.

While this soldier re-adjusts his suit, let's run through what the new powers announced today will mean:

State police officers will remain the first responders to a terror attack.

But now the military, including the elite special forces, will be able to be deployed to the streets to support police.

"Defence must be able to contribute effectively to domestic counter-terrorism efforts, in addition to its offshore counter-terrorism missions and regional capacity-building activities,” Turnbull said in a statement released before the press conference.