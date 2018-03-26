The Daily Telegraph's Gender Pay Gap Is The Biggest In British Media So Far

The Daily Telegraph has told staff the newspaper's gender pay gap is 35% — almost twice the national average.

It's the biggest figure in the British media since the government forced UK companies to publicly release gender pay gap data since last year.



The broadsheet's chief executive Nick Hugh addressed a town hall meeting about the gender pay gap data on Monday, with a source present telling BuzzFeed News the room was told of the company's failure to keep the figure under control.

Hugh told staff, the 35% figure came from a "snapshot" from April last year, which comes out at nearly twice the national average of 18.4%. According to the chief executive, with changes to pay made since his appointment, it would come down to 28% as of next month.

One Telegraph source suggested Hugh had been trying to "turn things around" since last year, pointing to the hiring of women to executive posts, including Jo Morrell as managing editor, Dora Michail as managing editor (digital) and chief people officer Gnosoulla Tsioupra-Lewis.

In a story published on the Telegraph's website, Hugh said: "Women should have the same opportunities to advance their career as men. It is not only right for society but for the success of our business.

“It is this belief that lives at the heart of our commitment to a zero gender pay gap by 2025.”

According to figures quoted in the story, 73% of the top quartile of earners at the company are male. It led to some of the Telegraph's most prominent female journalists to voice anger about the figures.