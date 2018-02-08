The Daily Telegraph's Editor Personally Assured Staff The Newspaper's Front Page Was Not Anti-Semitic

Share On more Share On more

As people leveled accusations of anti-Semitism at the Daily Telegraph on Thursday, the newspaper's editorial team called an all-staff meeting, headed up by editor Chris Evans, BuzzFeed News has learned.

The Telegraph was bombarded with online criticism for its splash featuring the billionaire George Soros, who had donated £400,000 to an anti-Brexit movement, which ran under the headline: "Man who 'broke the Bank of England' backing secret plot to thwart Brexit."

The story also sent shockwaves across Westminster, because the lead byline on the scoop was Nick Timothy — the prime minister Theresa May's chief of staff up until last year.

Timothy, credited with writing the Conservative party's election manifesto in 2017, had been active on Twitter since the story went up on Wednesday night.

The political operative turned journalist was clearly angry he'd been labelled anti-Semitic due to the headline, which claimed the Jewish banker had launched a "secret plot" to overturn Brexit.