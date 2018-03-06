The BBC's Media Editor Appears To Have Delivered Fake News In A Lecture About Fake News

Last week, the BBC's media editor and critic Amol Rajan delivered a major lecture at the University of Kent, focusing on challenges in modern journalism, including (of course) fake news.

Rajan said journalists needed to "take a look in the mirror" after missing big stories, while also suggesting "journalists have a tendency to blame everyone but themselves".

Over the weekend, Rajan's lecture was posted on the BBC News website and on YouTube. He went on to retweet a lot of the praise it was getting from British media industry leaders.

But one anecdote from the nearly 9,000-word speech jumped out. It involved the Independent's founding editor, search engine optimisation and boy band One Direction.

Rajan claimed that during his tenure as an editor on the Independent website, in a desire to hit traffic targets, he cleverly – and cynically – slipped One Direction into the headline of a column by one of the newspaper's founding editors Andreas Whittam Smith to ensure that it ranked highly on Google search and attracted more traffic.

Apparently, the trick had the effect of making Whittam Smith's column about transparency and the House of Lords the "most read piece on independent.co.uk that month".

Here's the full anecdote: