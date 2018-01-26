The BBC Keeps Changing Its Story About Male Journalists Taking Pay Cuts And It's A Total Shambles

Share On more Share On more

BBC News has been continually changing an online story on Friday morning about the broadcaster's highest paid male journalists taking pay cuts, after a morning editorial meeting left BBC reporters calling the corporation's press office about the facts reported by its own website.



On Thursday night, BBC News reported online that four male journalists — Today presenter John Humphrys, North America editor Jon Sopel, BBC News anchor Huw Edwards and radio presenter Jeremy Vine — had agreed to take pay cuts amid the crisis over gender pay equality at the BBC.

The story was picked up and re-reported by the Press Association, the Times, the Evening Standard, the Telegraph and the Radio Times.

On Friday morning, BBC media editor Amol Rajan reported that all four presenters had "accepted" that their salaries would need to change during his report on the BBC Today programme.



But BuzzFeed News understands things began to change after questions were raised in the BBC News morning editorial meeting at 9am, chaired by the new BBC director of news, Fran Unsworth.

One source said BBC reporters then had to call the BBC press office about what the facts were regarding the pay cuts. Then the changes started.