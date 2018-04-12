The BBC has announced it's recreating Enoch Powell's notorious "rivers of blood" speech – in which the anti-immigrant politician predicted a coming race war in Britain – with Star Wars actor Ian McDiarmid playing the main role.

On Saturday, for 1st time EVER, Enoch Powell's Rivers of Blood speech will be read in full on UK radio (by actor Ian McDiarmid). Please join us @BBCRadio4 8pm. Super-brains Nathan Gower + David Prest have done an amazing production job. Great guests too: https://t.co/3XvDMSH16d

BBC media editor Amol Rajan said he'd be hosting a BBC Radio 4 documentary on Saturday night, promoting the programme by saying it was the "1st time EVER" the speech would be read in full on UK radio.

The British broadcaster timed the programme for the 50th anniversary of Powell's infamous speech, which was delivered by the politician to local Conservative party members in Birmingham in 1968.

In the 45-minute speech – timed to come before the UK government's 1968 race relations bill – Powell called on immigrants to return to other countries. He also ended the speech with a reference to Virgil's Aeneid, which invoked a prediction of "the River Tiber foaming with much blood".

Powell's speech led to his sacking as shadow defence spokesman and widespread condemnation for inciting racial hatred towards immigrants in the United Kingdon.