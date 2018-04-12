The BBC has announced it's recreating Enoch Powell's notorious "rivers of blood" speech – in which the anti-immigrant politician predicted a coming race war in Britain – with Star Wars actor Ian McDiarmid playing the main role.
BBC media editor Amol Rajan said he'd be hosting a BBC Radio 4 documentary on Saturday night, promoting the programme by saying it was the "1st time EVER" the speech would be read in full on UK radio.
The British broadcaster timed the programme for the 50th anniversary of Powell's infamous speech, which was delivered by the politician to local Conservative party members in Birmingham in 1968.
In the 45-minute speech – timed to come before the UK government's 1968 race relations bill – Powell called on immigrants to return to other countries. He also ended the speech with a reference to Virgil's Aeneid, which invoked a prediction of "the River Tiber foaming with much blood".
Powell's speech led to his sacking as shadow defence spokesman and widespread condemnation for inciting racial hatred towards immigrants in the United Kingdon.
As the speech wasn't recorded in full, Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid – most famously known for his role as Emperor Palpatine / Darth Sidious in the Star Wars movies – has been brought in to perform it for the BBC.
The 72-year-old played Powell in a stage show last year, with the actor telling the Daily Telegraph at the time the anti-immigrant MP doesn't deserve to be demonised.
After the announcement on Thursday, people were just a little dumbfounded at the news.
Labour peer and BBC critic Andrew Adonis called on the broadcaster not to air the programme.
Others tweeted praise for the casting decision of McDiarmid as Powell.
Rajan later clarified that the recreation would be broken up into sections, with several historians on hand to offer critique of the speech.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Many people know of this controversial speech but few have heard it beyond soundbites.
"Radio 4’s well established programme Archive on 4 reflects in detail on historical events and, in order to assess the speech fully and its impact on the immigration debate, it will be analysed by a wide range of contributors including many anti-racism campaigners.”"
Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.