That Week In Australian Politics Was So Berserk That I Need To Be Held

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The speech included this A+ story about vacuum cleaners:

"Years later it is hard to imagine our experience with a vacuum cleaner. Our house in South Australia, located in Kilburn, was fully furnished. But there was a piece of equipment which had the shape of a ‘Tortoise’ stuck to the wall.

For the first few days we banished our children from touching or even going near it until we worked out what it was! 2 weeks later we had a house inspection and the inspector complained that the carpeted floor was dirty. I explained that I was doing everything possible to clean it, demonstrating how my husband uses a broom to clean the floor.

The inspector asked why we were not using the vacuum cleaner. We explained that we did not have one. He pointed to the ‘Tortoise-look-a-like’ gadget that was resting at the corner of the room. Lo and behold, before he left the carpet was spotlessly clean!"