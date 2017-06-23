Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

That Week In Australian Politics Was So Berserk That I Need To Be Held

Winter is coming.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

1. Are you ready for this? Ok, well you may have forgotten, the week started with Labor refusing to sign up to Peter Dutton's citizenship changes, which include tough new English tests for new Aussies.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

2. Australia's first Muslim cricketer — who is very handy coming in batting at number three tbh — was not having it.

I didn't speak "English good", when I became a citizen. And I still don't like Vegemite. Would I fail values test?… https://t.co/zoqPcerYLB
Usman Khawaja @Uz_Khawaja

I didn't speak "English good", when I became a citizen. And I still don't like Vegemite. Would I fail values test?… https://t.co/zoqPcerYLB

Reply Retweet Favorite

#speakwell is great.

3. At least one Labor MP came up with a sledge of Dutton worthy of the Aussie cricketers.

During debate about citizenship changes, Dutton quotes Queensland premier Anastasia Palaszczuk. Labor MP yells: “Spell her name then!"
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

During debate about citizenship changes, Dutton quotes Queensland premier Anastasia Palaszczuk. Labor MP yells: “Spell her name then!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. The Project's Carrie Bickmore was absolutely not having Labor's excuses for voting against an amendment to abolish the tampon tax.

"It's 2017," Bickmore snapped at Labor's Catherine King. "It seems absolutely ridiculous that we're having this conversation."
Channel 10

"It's 2017," Bickmore snapped at Labor's Catherine King. "It seems absolutely ridiculous that we're having this conversation."

5. Now you might not know this bloke with the arms, but let me explain why he's on this list. This is the CFMEU's John Setka.

Earlier this week at a big union rally, Setka said his construction union would "expose" building inspectors and make their children "ashamed of who their parents are".These very threatening comments didn't go over well with the employment minister Michaelia Cash, who urged the police to investigate.
Joe Castro / AAPIMAGE

Earlier this week at a big union rally, Setka said his construction union would "expose" building inspectors and make their children "ashamed of who their parents are".

These very threatening comments didn't go over well with the employment minister Michaelia Cash, who urged the police to investigate.

6. It led to minister-after-minister shouting at Labor leader Bill Shorten to distance the ALP from Setka's CFMEU and not take any more donations. Like just look at Barnaby Joyce shouting.

LOOK AT THAT FACE.
Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

LOOK AT THAT FACE.

7. Back in the Senate, Labor's Penny Wong dropped the MF hammer on Liberal National senator Ian Macdonald who just wouldn't stop interrupting her.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ParlView

8. Roguish Liberal National MP George Christensen crossed the floor to vote against the government on penalty rates, which was a little bit spicy.

George Christensen has crossed the floor to support a Labor amendment on penalty rate cuts #auspol
Roje Adaimy @rojeadaimy

George Christensen has crossed the floor to support a Labor amendment on penalty rate cuts #auspol

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. Independent senator Derryn Hinch set the media into the tizzy when he suggested there would soon be a One Nation "bombshell about to drop" on Tuesday.

Despite One Nation chief of staff James Ashby being stalked around Parliament House, the "bombshell" was a fizzer and nothing happened.
Mark Di Stefano/BuzzFeed

Despite One Nation chief of staff James Ashby being stalked around Parliament House, the "bombshell" was a fizzer and nothing happened.

10. Staying on One Nation for a moment: During the education debate, senator Malcolm Roberts suggested he didn't want "boys in particular" sitting around in classrooms.

"We do not need boys especially sitting in school from the age of four or 5 to 18," Roberts said. "That is not what many boys want to do.""Boys in particular, but also girls, humans in general, learn by doing."Boys, but also girls, and btw also humans.
Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

"We do not need boys especially sitting in school from the age of four or 5 to 18," Roberts said. "That is not what many boys want to do."

"Boys in particular, but also girls, humans in general, learn by doing."

Boys, but also girls, and btw also humans.

11. In response to Pauline Hanson's comments about children with autism, Labor MP Emma Husar spoke about her child with autism and everyone had something in their eye.

Just going to post @emmahusarmp's comments here. #auspol
David Sharaz @DavidSharaz

Just going to post @emmahusarmp's comments here. #auspol

Reply Retweet Favorite

"And, that even on the days that are hard – when you’re frustrated, and your disability makes you angry – you are still better than she is on her best day."

12. Greens senator Larissa Waters became the first person in history to breastfeed while addressing the Australian parliament.

Greens Senator @larissawaters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breast fe… https://t.co/5QhOwgQ3oN
BuzzFeedOz Politics @BuzzFeedOzPol

Greens Senator @larissawaters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breast fe… https://t.co/5QhOwgQ3oN

Reply Retweet Favorite

The senator was speaking to a motion about Black Lung which seems in hindsight to be weird and cool for some inexplicable reason.

13. And Greens leader Richard Di Natale introduced the newest member of his party to the parliament.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

14. Of course, Waters got some choice feedback.

Lol "Regards"
Larissa Waters @larissawaters

Lol "Regards"

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. Remember Christensen, well he had a week. The Queensland MP dedicated part of a speech to praising controversial Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte.

Meanwhile... Australian Government MP George Christensen is up praising Philippines president Duterte as "one of th… https://t.co/plkothmNG5
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

Meanwhile... Australian Government MP George Christensen is up praising Philippines president Duterte as "one of th… https://t.co/plkothmNG5

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. In among all the craziness, new Family First senator Lucy Gichuhi gave her maiden speech, speaking about her incredible journey from a village in Kenya, to Perth, to the Senate.

The speech included this A+ story about vacuum cleaners:"Years later it is hard to imagine our experience with a vacuum cleaner. Our house in South Australia, located in Kilburn, was fully furnished. But there was a piece of equipment which had the shape of a ‘Tortoise’ stuck to the wall. For the first few days we banished our children from touching or even going near it until we worked out what it was! 2 weeks later we had a house inspection and the inspector complained that the carpeted floor was dirty. I explained that I was doing everything possible to clean it, demonstrating how my husband uses a broom to clean the floor. The inspector asked why we were not using the vacuum cleaner. We explained that we did not have one. He pointed to the ‘Tortoise-look-a-like’ gadget that was resting at the corner of the room. Lo and behold, before he left the carpet was spotlessly clean!"
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The speech included this A+ story about vacuum cleaners:

"Years later it is hard to imagine our experience with a vacuum cleaner. Our house in South Australia, located in Kilburn, was fully furnished. But there was a piece of equipment which had the shape of a ‘Tortoise’ stuck to the wall.

For the first few days we banished our children from touching or even going near it until we worked out what it was! 2 weeks later we had a house inspection and the inspector complained that the carpeted floor was dirty. I explained that I was doing everything possible to clean it, demonstrating how my husband uses a broom to clean the floor.

The inspector asked why we were not using the vacuum cleaner. We explained that we did not have one. He pointed to the ‘Tortoise-look-a-like’ gadget that was resting at the corner of the room. Lo and behold, before he left the carpet was spotlessly clean!"

17. The big news of the week was education minister Simon Birmingham stitching together an agreement with the crossbench to pass a new education funding model, coyly dubbed "Gonski 2.0".

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

18. After spending weeks courting The Greens to support the policy, Birmingham turned his back and got the votes from others in the Senate.

BREAKING: The government appears to have the numbers on schools, Jacqui Lambie will vote with government. That's the magic 10 votes #gonski
Matthew Knott @KnottMatthew

BREAKING: The government appears to have the numbers on schools, Jacqui Lambie will vote with government. That's the magic 10 votes #gonski

Reply Retweet Favorite

It finally passed the Senate at 2am in the morning!

19. Pretty much.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

20. There was even HUGE news on Friday. The three senior ministers, dubbed the "Yarra Three", apologised to Victoria's highest court to avoid possible contempt of court charges.

21. Expenses information was released and for some highly unusual reason the deputy prime minister was buying children's books on the taxpayer's dime.

The Deputy PM charged taxpayers for Harry Potter and Minecraft books, Leyohjelm charged for "Fishing World". Not a lot of money, but strange
Henry Belot @Henry_Belot

The Deputy PM charged taxpayers for Harry Potter and Minecraft books, Leyohjelm charged for "Fishing World". Not a lot of money, but strange

Reply Retweet Favorite

22. We also learned that from July 1 politicians will be getting both a tax cut AND a new pay rise.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

23. But lo! From the skies, sweet justice was brought to politicians with a murky fog which grounded all flights out of Canberra.

Fogged in at Canberra airport. Really sorry to miss #energyweek
Mark Butler MP @Mark_Butler_MP

Fogged in at Canberra airport. Really sorry to miss #energyweek

Reply Retweet Favorite

24. Oof. What a week. Now for for the long winter break. At least we have new Game of Thrones to look forward to.

And they say Canberra has no decent nightlife
James Jeffrey @James_Jeffrey

And they say Canberra has no decent nightlife

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews