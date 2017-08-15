 go to content
Literally Just A 24 Second Video Of Barnaby Joyce Joking About Invading New Zealand

That's all this is.

Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

By now you've probably heard that Australia's deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, has been a secret Kiwi citizen for the first 50 years of his life.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

A few things on this: 1. He'll need to face the High Court to find out if he's been ineligible to sit in parliament, 2. He's not stepping down in the meantime, and 3. The government has concocted a secret Kiwi plot to explain how Barnaby found himself here.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Anyway. In just the most beautiful ~coincidence~, Joyce's long 60 Minutes profile in February last year started with some sweet as banter.

Nine Network / Via video-player.buzzfeed.com

Host Charles Wooley asked whether Joyce's new job as deputy prime minister is a "heartbeat away" from the top job. He replied that people have been watching too much West Wing.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nine Network

Then Joyce joked, "there's this idea that the prime minister's away, so we'll invade New Zealand. It's just bat poo crazy."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nine Network

Joyce ended by saying it's a "promise" Australia won't invade New Zealand. That's it. Though, it raises the question: why WOULDN'T Acting Prime Minister Joyce invade New Zealand??

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nine Network

You can watch the full 60 Minutes interview because Barnaby Joyce put it on YouTube.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

