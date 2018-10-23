Watch This Sky News Presenter's Sweary Off-Air Meltdown

The clip shows the 59-year-old losing his patience at staff behind the camera, and swearing multiple times:



"If, if, if, Beth comes put her in there and then she can go away. I know, I know. Just put the fucking seat in.

(cut)

Have you got the grab? Yeah. Yeah well she’s got to come and fucking sit here if she wants to be on telly. Well in the past few minutes Mr Johnson arrived. What the fucking? Sit down there! Stop fucking around! Yes.

(cut)

Well Beth is here you can see Boris Johnson’s speech when it happens around lunch time, Beth’s here now. How would you describe his mood Beth?"