Senator Gives Brutally Honest Interview About Weed, Mental Health And Tony Abbott

4. Ludlam was asked if Joe Hockey was a good choice for US ambassador and replied: “No. I’d want him put into a small capsule and fired into space.”

Adam Baidawi/GQ Australia

Ludlam described former prime minister Tony Abbott as “sad and pointless”, and said he had “had his moment” but was “shit at it”.

“I just don’t think he has the imagination to go away – and what other life has he got apart from this?

“I think he actually cuts quite a sad figure these days. He had his moment, he was shit at it and they got rid of him before the Australian people could dispatch him.”