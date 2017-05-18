The Prime Minister Hung Out With Instagram's "Human Ken Doll" On Budget Night And Yeah, Like WTF Right?

Share On link Share On link

Australia's prime minister, along with two other senior government members, got to meet with America's self-dubbed "Human Ken Doll" during party functions last week.

To understand what's going on here, it might be first important to know that the "Human Ken Doll" is this guy on the left, Justin Jedlica.

Now back to Parliament House. On Budget night politicians host functions and invite guests and donors. This year, Jedlica along with some of his pals showed up and got some memorable snaps.

Of course the hash-tag heavy captions on these photos are also pretty special:

"The Prime Minister @turnbullmalcolm taking a selfie with our group. #primeMinister #Australia #federalbudget2017 #federalparliament #canberra #MalcolmTurnbull #lovethislife #richkidsofinstagram #richkidsoftoorak #havefun..."

With regards to #richkidsoftoorak, Toorak is a wealthy suburb of Melbourne – which becomes relevant later.