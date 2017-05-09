If You’re Going To Test Young People For Drugs, Test The Politicians As Well, Says Senator

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie has suggested politicians and public servants should also be drug tested after the government revealed it would start testing young welfare recepients. “If you think it’s drug free up here you’re kidding yourselves” - @JacquiLambie wants politicians DRUG TESTED. Thou… https://t.co/nIE1uNwXEM — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) ID: 11044975

One of the more controversial measures in the government’s 2017 Budget will see Centrelink begin a trial of saliva, urine and follicle testing on young people who are on Newstart and Youth Allowance.

Those who fail the drug tests for ecstasy, marijuana and methamphetamine will be unable to access cash payments and instead put on a cashless welfare card.

On Wednesday, senator Lambie suggested the same should go for politicians and public servants because their salary is also paid for by the taxpayer.

“If they’re being paid by taxpayers on welfare, how come politicians and public servants aren’t getting the same treatment and leading by example,” Lambie said on Channel Seven’s Sunrise.



“If you think it’s drug free up here you’re kidding yourselves.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defended the 5,000 person trial saying “the lesson is, don’t do drugs”. Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE ID: 11045007

It came during an interview with the ABC’s Radio National’s Fran Kelly, which started with the host suggesting that a failed drug test does not mean someone is dependant.

KELLY: A 25-year-old gets goes to a party the night before and gets drug tested the next day for having a joint. Is that really, that they should be on the cashless welfare card? TURNBULL: You know as well as I do that substance abuse and drug dependency and alcohol dependancy have a very high correlation to unemployment and welfare dependancy KELLY: But a random drug test doesn’t necessarily test dependancy does it? TURNBULL: Well Fran, look, the lesson is, don’t do drugs and the bottom line is that you’re on welfare, what you’ve got to do is you’ve got to get off welfare and into a job and we’re doing everything we can to achieve that. This is doing those people a big favour.



In 2009, Malcolm Turnbull admitting coyly on ABC’s Q&A, and with several nervous laughs, that “yes I’ve smoked pot! There you go”. youtube.com ID: 11044982



