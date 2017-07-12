Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Here's The Viral Meme Police Officers Posted In The Wake Of A Damning Report About Incarceration Rates

They're arresting the hotdog you see.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

A report into the increasing rates of Indigenous incarceration was released on Monday, prompting a debate about whether policing measures or offending was the main contributor to the rise.

Doug Berry / Getty Images

The new statistics released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research on Monday revealed the NSW Aboriginal prison population had gone up 25% between 2013 and 2016.

There were also some eye-opening insights from the report, including the fact Indigenous prisoners were spending more time behind bars after being charged and alternatives to jail time, like home detention, were often not used for Indigenous offenders.

Anyway, while the report was being digested and debated, the NSW police posted this video featuring the new Snapchat dancing hotdog getting cuffed.

#BREAKING - police arrest public nuisance Frank Furt.
NSW Police @nswpolice

#BREAKING - police arrest public nuisance Frank Furt.

Reply Retweet Favorite

That zany, happy hotdog was getting snatched from the top of the police car and taken back to the station.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NSW Police

The response from most people was absolute delight! But others saw another story.

@nswpolice Typical, arresting people for no particular reason. @JustJedinak @simon_il97
Chris @SimplyFirmino

@nswpolice Typical, arresting people for no particular reason. @JustJedinak @simon_il97

Reply Retweet Favorite
@nswpolice What's the charge, being dark skinned in public or dancing to music after 7pm?
Just this Guy @Ex_spurt

@nswpolice What's the charge, being dark skinned in public or dancing to music after 7pm?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@nswpolice Yeah wouldn't be the first time you mercilessly harassed people of colour hey
dan @dannolan

@nswpolice Yeah wouldn't be the first time you mercilessly harassed people of colour hey

Reply Retweet Favorite

The NSW police run a notoriously popular meme page on Facebook, with a team of dedicated communication professionals pumping out social content.

@nswpolice the meme division hard at work i see
Sockity Socks @SockitySocks

@nswpolice the meme division hard at work i see

Reply Retweet Favorite

Over on Facebook the video was shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times by the page's many fans.

For what it’s worth, the full Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report into Indigenous incarceration rate can be found here.

The authors, Don Weatherburn and Kylie Routledge, concluded the increase in convictions, particularly for stalking and intimidation offences, are likely tied to a change to policing policy rather than a change in criminal behaviour.

And that a reduction in the number of Indigenous offenders receiving a prison sentence in NSW could be brought about if those currently given a short prison sentence for minor assault, stalking/intimidation, breaching an Apprehended Violence Order, breaching a good behaviour bond or breaching a suspended sentence were, instead, placed on an Intensive Correction Order (ICO).

“It is to be hoped that reforms currently underway to increase the use of ICOs have the effect of reducing the rate of Indigenous imprisonment in NSW,” said Dr Weatherburn.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews