Everyone's Freaking Out Because Lush Started An Anti–Undercover Police Campaign

I am appalled by the message @LushLtd are promoting in their windows in relation to the police and the undercover work carried out https://t.co/4m6ebdxAmG

Lush customers in the UK started seeing some new shopfront advertising earlier this week, with the bath bomb specialists launching a striking campaign against undercover policing.

Dear @LushLtd & @Markatlush As a proud member of #policefamily next time you call 999, despite what you have advertised, We’d still be there to help YOU! Officers put their lives on the line everyday for everyone! What does @LushLtd do? 🚔 #PoliceFamily #ProtectTheProtectors

The bathing and cosmetic company's #SpyCops campaign led to a flood of complaints from police officers and their families, who were furious with how it portrayed the police.

@UKCopHumour I worked for @LushLtd for years before I joined the police, and I'm heartbroken by this. Lush stands alone among many for its strong ethical foundation and the commitment of its staff, just like the police. We should be standing together.

If we get a call from @LushLtd today we will attend as we always would. I disagree with their current campaign #spycops but that will not affect how we respond if needed. I won’t judge them even if they judge me. @Hantsfedchair

As the widow of a police officer murdered on duty I am appalled at the campaign by @LushLtd the police service should be supported and respected. Who do Lush call when they have a shoplifter, their staff are abused or their stores broken into? Hang your heads in shame.

How dare you use the acronym cops in your new advertising campaign. Clearly someone didn’t do their research! As the widow of a serving police officer killed on duty I’m high offered & deeply upset by this. Shame on you #ThinBlueLine #policefamily #LushUK https://t.co/qpF0vrK84b

Never thought I would see a mainstream British retailer running a public advertising campaign against our hardworking police. This is not a responsible way to make a point https://t.co/dZqF3iMN6U

It even caused the new home secretary Sajid Javid to slam the campaign as "not a responsible way to make a point".

This is not an anti-state/anti-police campaign. We are aware that the police forces of the UK are doing an increasingly difficult and dangerous job whilst having their funding slashed. (1/3) Read the full statement here: https://t.co/dmvleH4zyJ

On Friday afternoon, Lush UK came out with a new statement, insisting the provocative window displays and advertising were not part of an "anti-state/anti-police campaign".

"We are aware that the police forces of the UK are doing an increasingly difficult and dangerous job whilst having their funding slashed," read the statement on Lush's website. "We fully support them in having proper police numbers, correctly funded to fight crime, violence and to be there to serve the public at our times of need.



"This campaign is not about the real police work done by those front line officers who support the public every day – it is about a controversial branch of political undercover policing that ran for many years before being exposed.

"Our campaign is to highlight this small and secretive subset of undercover policing that undermines and threatens the very idea of democracy."