People Are Absolutely Loving KFC's Apology For Running Out Of Chicken

"A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It's not ideal."

Mark Di Stefano
It's been a rough week for British people with hangovers after KFC suffered a stunning chicken distribution failure, meaning hundreds of stores across the country were forced to close.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

As BuzzFeed News reported earlier this week, KFC staff resorted to going around to local butchers asking for chicken after the fast food chain switched distribution suppliers.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

There were also incredible scenes outside closed KFC stores with people forced to go to alternative fast food stores.

KFC’s chicken shortage has caused what is probably the most unnecessarily over-dramatic moment in TV history
Michael Martin @__MichaelMartin

KFC’s chicken shortage has caused what is probably the most unnecessarily over-dramatic moment in TV history

On Friday, KFC took out full page advertisements in some of the country's newspapers to make a cheeky apology.

The #KFCCrisis has been a masterclass in good PR. This is the full page ad they've taken out in today's tabloids:
Harry Wallop @hwallop

The #KFCCrisis has been a masterclass in good PR. This is the full page ad they've taken out in today's tabloids:

Here's what the full text of the ad said:

"A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It's not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It's been a hell of a week, but we're making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us."

The sweary ad from agency Mother London got lots of praise for finally admitting fault.

KFC's initial excuse for its shutdown, ie "delivering chicken is complicated!" was so weak. But this apology advert… https://t.co/32y8tEEkhO
Elaine Moore @ElaineDMoore

KFC's initial excuse for its shutdown, ie "delivering chicken is complicated!" was so weak. But this apology advert… https://t.co/32y8tEEkhO

KFC also launched a website giving hungry people some directions on which stores were now open.

KFC apologises with a full page ad in today's Metro. A masterclass in PR crisis management. #KFCCrisis
Andrew Bloch @AndrewBloch

KFC apologises with a full page ad in today's Metro. A masterclass in PR crisis management. #KFCCrisis

Well, as the Great British Chicken Crisis of 2018 comes to a close, let's reflect on that fact we'll always have Burger King Mum.

@BurgerKingUK Never forget.
KFC UK &amp; Ireland @KFC_UKI

@BurgerKingUK Never forget.

And that bonkers moment BBC News found the chicken shortage worthy of major coverage.

Scott Bryan @scottygb

Mark Di Stefano is a Media and Politics Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

