This Journalist Is Threatening Legal Action Against The Daily Mail For An "Anti-White Racism" Story

On the show, Latham said:

Anyone out there on the left of politics in particular that is fermenting hatred of white people, the rise of anti-white racism in Australia, and also those fermenting the idea of an Islamic master race in Australia, they are aiding and abetting Islamic terrorism. They are giving encouragement and succour to the terrorist fanatics who want to kill innocent people in this country.

So we need to change for the better the Australian political environment and stamp out any suggestion of racism and generating hatred towards white people. There was an instance of this earlier in the week, a guy called Osman Faruqi, here's the tweet that he put out. He was referring to the circumstance where in the Greens, the two senators Ludlam and Waters had been rubbed out under the constitution.

His mate Yassmin Abdel-Magied, we know her well, was asking what's going on and Osman replies, 'the white people are getting effed Yas, it's happening'. He's talking about white people in the Green party. This guy was a Green party staffer, he writes and leads up the Junkee website, a left wing website and that's his attitude, 'the white people are getting effed Yas, it's happening'. He's celebrating anti-white racism in Australia and Abdel-Magied now in London, thankfully, replies with a smart alec comment about going back to where they came from. This type of anti-white racism is totally unacceptable.