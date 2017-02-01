Donald Trump Just Called Australia’s Refugee Deal With The US “Dumb”

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he is reconsidering a deal that was struck under the Obama administration for the United States to take more than 1,200 refugees from Australia. Trump sent this tweet on Thursday afternoon:

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10447267

The tweet came after a Washington Post report painted a disastrous picture of the future of the US-Australia refugee deal. Drew Angerer / Getty Images ID: 10446644

The report claims senior US officials were briefed that a Sunday phone call between Trump and Australian prime minister Turnbull broke down over the deal, which would see the US take the refugees from Australia’s offshore detention network.



Trump reportedly accused Turnbull of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers”.

“This is the worst deal ever,” Trump fumed as Turnbull attempted to confirm that the United States would honor its pledge to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump, who one day earlier had signed an executive order temporarily barring the admissions of refugees, complained that he was “going to get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.”



Turnbull has repeatedly claimed that Trump gave him assurances during the phone call that the refugee deal would still go ahead despite last week’s presidential order suspending the US refugee program.

But according to the report, Trump left himself “wiggle room” to bail on the agreement, which was originally brokered under former US president Barack Obama.

“I don’t want these people,” Trump said. He repeatedly misstated the number of refugees called for in the agreement as 2,000 rather than 1,250, and told Turnbull that it was “my intention” to honor the agreement, a phrase designed to leave the US president wiggle room to back out of the deal in the future, according to a senior US official.



According to the explosive Washington Post report, Turnbull told Trump that “honour[ing] the agreement” would mean putting the refugees through US security checks, not actually resettling them in the United States.



After Trump’s tweet calling the refugee deal “dumb”, Turnbull went on Sydney radio to say he was “disappointed” that details of the call had leaked to the US media.

“I am very disappointed there is a leak of purported details of the call in Washington,” Turnbull said. “My job as prime minister is to stand up for Australia’s interests… what I don’t do is indulge in public commentary.”

He also said reports that Trump had hung up on him were incorrect and described the call as “frank and forthright” and “courteous”.

Earlier, in a press conference in Victoria, the prime minister said, “The president assured me that he would continue with, honour, the agreement we entered into with the Obama administration with respect to refugee resettlement”.