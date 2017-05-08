Get Our App!
Every Politician Will Get A Tax Cut This Budget And No One Is Talking About It

Literally all 226 of Australia’s federal politicians will have a lot more money from July 1.

Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

When Australians tune in to watch the federal Budget handed down on Tuesday night, there’s one tax cut politicians probably won’t be crowing about: The deficit levy.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The story of the levy starts back in 2014, when then-treasurer Joe Hockey slapped a 2% temporary tax increase on everyone earning over $180,000.

It was called the “deficit levy” because according to Hockey, Australia’s deficit had gotten so out of control, the wealthy needed to help pay down the country’s massive debt pile.

Three years later and despite the debt getting worse and wage growth staying flat, the levy is set to expire.

As first reported in the West Australian earlier this year, it means that from July, Aussies on salaries north of $180K are in for some tax relief.

Among them are every single one of Australia’s 226 politicians, who earn a base salary of $199,040. Government ministers, opposition frontbenchers and office holders are paid extra amounts per year, meaning senior politicians are left as HUGE winners from the deficit levy expiring.

The deficit levy is an extra 2% tax applied to ever dollar earned over $180,000. BuzzFeed News has calculated how much each senior government politician stands to gain using salary figures from the independent Renumeration Tribunal from July 1.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s salary is $517,500. With the deficit levy removed he’ll take home an extra $6,740/year or $129/week.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce’s salary is $408,032. With the deficit levy removed he’ll take home an extra $4,560/year or $88/week.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Treasurer Scott Morrison’s salary is $373,200. Without the deficit levy, Morrison will take home an extra $3,864/year or $74/week.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Attorney-general George Brandis is on the same coin. He’ll be looking at a similar tax cut.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Leader of the House of Representatives Christopher Pyne scores $348,320/year. Without the pesky deficit levy, Pyne will get an extra $3,366 next year or $65/week.

Sam Mooy / AAPIMAGE

Communications minister Mitch Fifield is looking at the same sweet deal.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Cabinet ministers Julie Bishop, Peter Dutton and Simon Birmingham are all on a yearly salary of $343,344. It means that without the deficit levy they’ll have an extra $3,267 a year better off.

AAP Images

Fellow cabinet ministers Nigel Scullion, Michaelia Cash, Steve Ciobo, Kelly O’Dwyer, Mathias Cormann, Fiona Nash, Darren Chester, Marise Payne, Greg Hunt, Arthur Sinodinos, Matt Cannavan, Christian Porter and Josh Frydenberg, are all in line for the extra $63/week.

Those ministers not in cabinet, like Alan Tudge, Michael Keenan and Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, receive a salary of $313,488 and are set for a $2,670/year tax cut.

AAP Images

You can include in that group, Michael McCormack, Scott Ryan, Paul Fletcher, Dan Tehan and Ken Wyatt, who are pocketing a handy $51 extra per week from July 1.

Assistant ministers like Karen Andrews, James McGrath and Alex Hawke are on a salary of $248,800, and will get a $1,376/year tax cut.

AAP Images

Don’t forget Angus Taylor, Anne Ruston, Michael Sukkar, Keith Pitt, Luke Hartsuyker, David Gillespie, Craig Laundy, Zed Seselja and Jane Prentice who will also get the extra $26/week.

Labor told BuzzFeed News it would want keep the 2% deficit levy if in government. Regardless, opposition leader Bill Shorten is taking home an extra $72/week on his salary of $366,224/year from July.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

You can bet government politicians won’t be mentioning these personal savings when the Budget is handed down tomorrow night. At least someone’s going to win right?

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE


Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
