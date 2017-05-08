Every Politician Will Get A Tax Cut This Budget And No One Is Talking About It

The story of the levy starts back in 2014, when then-treasurer Joe Hockey slapped a 2% temporary tax increase on everyone earning over $180,000.
It was called the “deficit levy” because according to Hockey, Australia’s deficit had gotten so out of control, the wealthy needed to help pay down the country’s massive debt pile.
Three years later and despite the debt getting worse and wage growth staying flat, the levy is set to expire.
As first reported in the West Australian earlier this year, it means that from July, Aussies on salaries north of $180K are in for some tax relief.
Among them are every single one of Australia’s 226 politicians, who earn a base salary of $199,040. Government ministers, opposition frontbenchers and office holders are paid extra amounts per year, meaning senior politicians are left as HUGE winners from the deficit levy expiring.
The deficit levy is an extra 2% tax applied to ever dollar earned over $180,000. BuzzFeed News has calculated how much each senior government politician stands to gain using salary figures from the independent Renumeration Tribunal from July 1.
Fellow cabinet ministers Nigel Scullion, Michaelia Cash, Steve Ciobo, Kelly O’Dwyer, Mathias Cormann, Fiona Nash, Darren Chester, Marise Payne, Greg Hunt, Arthur Sinodinos, Matt Cannavan, Christian Porter and Josh Frydenberg, are all in line for the extra $63/week.
You can include in that group, Michael McCormack, Scott Ryan, Paul Fletcher, Dan Tehan and Ken Wyatt, who are pocketing a handy $51 extra per week from July 1.
Don’t forget Angus Taylor, Anne Ruston, Michael Sukkar, Keith Pitt, Luke Hartsuyker, David Gillespie, Craig Laundy, Zed Seselja and Jane Prentice who will also get the extra $26/week.
