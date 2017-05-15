Sections

A Female Muslim Politician Slayed At A Fashion Show Celebrating Diversity

"He had women of all shapes and sizes and I really wanted to support a young Aussie designer doing great things."

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

At Australian luxury womenswear designer Thomas Puttick's Sydney Fashion Week show on Monday, in amongst the diverse group of models was Australia's first female Muslim MP Anne Aly. (She's there up the back).

Stefan Gosatti / Getty Images

Aly told BuzzFeed News, Puttick's show was about deploying some of his "muses" alongside models in an effort to celebrate diversity.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

"For (Thomas') first show, he didn’t want to use models, rather he wanted to use muses and inspirational women," Aly said. "It was also to raise money for (anti-domestic violence campaigners) White Ribbon.

Stefan Gosatti / Getty Images

"He had women of all shapes and sizes and I really wanted to support a young Aussie designer doing great things."

Stefan Gosatti / Getty Images


Along with Aly, Puttick recruited musician Sarsha Simone and Aminata Conteh-Biger, a refugee from war-torn Sierra Leone.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Last month Aly was bombarded with online hatred after right wing trolls spread fake news about her activities on Anzac Day.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

