Chief Justice Slams "Appalling Behaviour" Of Three Ministers Who Escape Contempt Charges

Three senior federal government ministers from Victoria, nicknamed the "Yarra Three", have escaped being charged with contempt of court after they made a full apology for criticising judges with comments in the media while appeals were still taking place.



Last week, human services minister Alan Tudge, assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar and health minister Greg Hunt were hauled before the Victorian Court of Appeal after giving statements to The Australian newspaper criticising judges who were hearing two sentencing appeals.

The ministers' comments against the judges were printed on the front page of the newspaper and later spread on social media. Sukkar's comments included calling the judges "hard left activist judges", while Hunt suggested the court was running an "ideological experiment" on terror sentences.

At a hearing last week, the Commonwealth's solicitor-general Stephen Donaghue, representing the ministers, who were not in attendance, said they regretted making the comments but did not apologise for them. After pressing from the judges, the three ministers each withdrew their most egregious remarks.

But on Friday, Donaghue said the MPs were now sorry and fully retracted their previous statements. The ministers again did not appear in person.



“Since the hearing before the Court of Appeal last Friday, each of us has watched the recording of that hearing and read the transcript of the Court of Appeal hearing on 9 June,” Donaghue told the court on behalf of the ministers.

“As a result of hearing both of those things, we have realised that we should have offered our unconditional apology to the court for our comments to The Australian on 13 June.



"We offer that apology now and unreservedly withdraw all comments made in relation to this matter.”



The court accepted the apology and retraction, choosing not to go ahead with possible contempt charges, which could have seen the Turnbull government's slim one seat majority at risk.

If the MPs were convicted of the charges they faced possible disqualification from parliament, which would have triggered by-elections in the three Victorian seats.