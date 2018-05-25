Meghan Markle Has Helped Design Her Own California-Inspired Coat Of Arms

Can you believe it hasn't even been a week since Meghan Markle became a royal? Well, along with getting a whole new royal family and title, the new Duchess of Sussex has picked up another little something for her trouble.
On Friday, Kensington Palace released Meghan Markle's own royal coat of arms, which according to the palace was a collaboration between the duchess and the College of Arms.
The breakdown of the new Markle arms is every bit as detailed as you'd expect, and includes a colourful, floral nod to her home state of California:
The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine of The Duchess's home state. The three quills represent communication and the power of words.
Beneath the shield on the grass sits a collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.
It is customary for Supporters of the shield to be assigned to Members of the Royal Family, and for wives of Members of the Royal Family to have one of their husband’s Supporters and one relating to themselves. The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication.
A Coronet has also been assigned to The Duchess of Sussex. It is the Coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent. It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.
The arms of a married woman are shown with those of her husband and the technical term is that they are impaled, meaning placed side by side in the same shield.
And the first reviews are already in! The Garter King of Arms Thomas Woodcock told the palace: "The Duchess of Sussex took a great interest in the design. Good heraldic design is nearly always simple and the Arms of The Duchess of Sussex stand well beside the historic beauty of the quartered British Royal Arms."
Woodcock added, "Heraldry as a means of identification has flourished in Europe for almost nine hundred years and is associated with both individual people and great corporate bodies such as Cities, Universities and for instance the Livery Companies in the City of London."
Advertisement
Congratulations to the Duchess of Sussex, the owner of her very own bright, California-inspired coat of arms.
Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.